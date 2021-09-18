CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jarred Kelenic slugs pair of homers as Mariners top Royals

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Jarred Kelenic hit a pair of two-run home runs as the Seattle Mariners defeated the host Kansas City Royals 6-2 Friday night in the opening game of a three-game series. The Mariners spoiled the major league debut of Royals pitcher Jon Heasley. The Mariners (79-68) kept pace with Boston and...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
1460 ESPN Yakima

Haniger Homers in 3rd Straight Game, Mariners Top Bosox 5-4

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger made Boston pay for a costly error by first baseman Kyle Schwarber, hitting a three-run homer with two out in the seventh inning, and the Seattle Mariners held on for a 5-4 win over the Red Sox. The opener of a critical three-game series between the AL wild-card contenders went the way of the home team, which was helped, in part, by four unearned runs allowed by the Red Sox. Haniger's 33rd homer gave Seattle a 5-2 lead. It was his third straight game with a long ball. Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers hit back-to-back homers with two outs in the eighth off Seattle’s Paul Sewald, but that was as close as Boston would get.
MLB
FanSided

Jarred Kelenic is Your Mariners MVP for September 6 – 12

Welcome back for another installment of this year’s weekly Mariners MVPs! Today, we’ll take a look at the recently surging Jarred Kelenic, Seattle’s prized rookie centerfielder. The M’s finished last week with a disappointing 2-4 record after series losses to both the Houston Astros and Arizona Diamondbacks, but Kelenic began to show the promise we’ve been waiting for all season.
MLB
MLB

'Big night' from Kelenic helps Mariners gain

KANSAS CITY -- Jarred Kelenic faced Jon Heasley four times in the Minors in 2019, when they played in the humble ballparks of the Class A South Atlantic League. Kelenic, then the Mariners’ top prospect, went a combined 0-for-2 with two walks and a strikeout, and he was picked off once by Heasley, then one of the Royals’ top young arms.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarred Kelenic
Person
Hunter Dozier
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Luis Torrens
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Ty France
Wichita Eagle

Kelenic’s two homers sink Kansas City Royals in series opener at Kauffman Stadium

Two big swings by Seattle Mariners highly touted rookie center fielder Jarred Kelenic forced the Kansas City Royals to unsuccessfully play catch-up for most of the night. The Mariners pitching staff made sure the Royals never made up that head start Kelenic provided, and the Royals lost their third game in a row, 6-2, on Friday night in front of an announced 14,904 at Kauffman Stadium in the opener of a three-game series.
MLB
FanSided

Slowly but surely, Seattle Mariners prospect Jarred Kelenic is improving

At the beginning of the year, Seattle Mariners prospect Jarred Kelenic was one of the favorites to win AL Rookie of the Year but that dream quickly ended. In his first time around in the big leagues, he seemed to be an automatic out. Now, the Mariners outfielder has become a much more viable threat in the lineup.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Seattle Mariners#The New York Yankees#American League#The Oakland A#Field Level Media
Lookout Landing

Rookie Monsters: Logan Gilbert and Jarred Kelenic lead Mariners to series win over Kansas City

Logan Gilbert and Jackson Kowar were both taken in the first 35 picks of the 2018 MLB Draft. Gilbert was taken 14th overall by the Mariners, although it could be argued Kowar, taken 33rd (a compensation pick for Lorenzo Cain) actually had more name recognition, having been teammates at Florida with Brady Singer, the Royals’ first-round pick (18th overall). Singer had the most name recognition of the three, having been talked about as a potential top-5 overall pick with top-of-the-rotation upside. Gilbert and Kowar, on the other hand, were seen more as mid-rotation starters, and while scouts liked Gilbert’s fastball, they noted his velocity had fallen off, and, even though Stetson has produced names like Kluber and deGrom, he didn’t have the pedigree of pitching for a powerhouse SEC school like Florida.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Slugs 35th homer

Seager went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a double Wednesday in 4-1 win over Oakland. The veteran third baseman put Seattle on the board in the fourth inning with a 406-foot solo shot to center field. The long ball gave him 100 RBI on the season, marking the first time he has reached that milestone in his big-league career. Seager's .216 batting average isn't appealing, but he has provided solid output with 35 homers, 71 runs and three stolen bases in 149 games.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB Prospect Watch: Mariners' Jarred Kelenic shows promise with September surge

Over the last couple of weeks, Prospect Watch has been dedicated to examining the Rookie of the Year Award races. Sometimes, those who don't make the cut are as notable as those who do. Take, for instance, Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic. Entering the spring, it was reasonable to bet...
MLB
CBS Boston

Potential Wild Card Game Preview On Tap For Red Sox, Yankees On Friday Night

BOSTON (CBS) — Less than a week remains in Major League Baseball’s regular season. A lot still needs to get sorted out in the AL Wild Card race. As it stands now, the Red Sox own the top Wild Card spot, with the Yankees two games behind them. The Blue Jays are a game behind the Yankees and are very much still alive in the hunt. (The Mariners, a game behind the Blue Jays, are technically still alive, too.) Yet with a Red Sox-Yankees series on tap for the weekend at Fenway, and a Yankees-Blue Jays series scheduled for next week, a...
MLB
northwestgeorgianews.com

Royals look to continue success against Tigers

The Kansas City Royals ended the Detroit Tigers' four-game winning streak on Friday. The American League Central Division rivals will square off again in the second game of the three-game series in Detroit on Saturday. Kansas City managed only five hits but came away with a 3-1 triumph on Friday...
MLB
northwestgeorgianews.com

Yankees bludgeon Red Sox: Is another Boston Massacre in the works? | Klapisch

BOSTON – If you believe in pennant-race messaging — you know, what dominant teams always deliver at the finish line — then give the Yankees props for what they did to the Red Sox on Friday night. The 8-3 beatdown wasn’t just about the standings, it was a bold, in-your-face declaration that just might tip the balance of power in the AL East.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy