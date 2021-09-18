Lebanon's West Main project prolonged

Crew members work to install a utility line underneath the site of the future sidewalk on the south side of West Main Street in Lebanon on Thursday. Chandler Inions/Lebanon Democrat

Sidewalk construction on West Main Street in Lebanon has all but paralyzed traffic during peak times of the day, impacting businesses and commutes. The project was supposed to be done on Sept. 15, but a TDOT spokesperson said it was going to be at least another six weeks before completion.

Mishael Rocha is the general manager of the McDonald’s on West Main Street. In a phone call Thursday, he said the construction has negatively impacted his business.

“There have been times that the entrance has been blocked. Our customers have to drive all the way around and come through the back parking lot,” he said.

Rocha said sales are down as customers just aren’t coming in at the same rate. He acknowledged that he knows TDOT is just doing its job, but said he would be relieved when it was complete.

McDonalds isn’t the only business feeling the effects. Kelli Johnston, a stylist at New Image Hair Studio, 93 Signature Place, said on Thursday she was thankful they had a loyal clientele base who fight the traffic and congestion to come in. “It still inconvenienced them.”

Johnston said that it’s also caused employees to be late for shifts and clients to be late for appointments as they get stuck in the long line of vehicles.

She added that she did think it was smart of the crews to address the subterranean sewer and water lines, so that at least they would have to tear it all up again if a problem with the pipes arose.

The TDOT director of the community relations division, Beth Emmons, said in an email Wednesday that the delays stemmed from multiple issues that included utility conflicts, specifically the water and sewer lines, where the sidewalks are being constructed.

Those were not the only hold ups to the project’s completion that Emmons mentioned. She said that the pandemic and resultant supply line disruptions were also to blame.

She said the contractor cited the pandemic as cause for the delayed arrival of required materials. Emmons added that the contractor had requested an extension until Oct. 31.

In a follow-up email Thursday, Emmons said, “When the contractor requests a change order/time extension — we look at all the information provided as to why — then we decide whether it’s valid or not. If not — the contractor could face penalties in the form of fines.”

However, Emmons said that work continues during negotiations and that TDOT “felt good about the Oct. 31 deadline.”