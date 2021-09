One of the most shocking developments in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season was the lopsided defeat the Green Bay Packers sustained to the New Orleans Saints. There was always a chance for the Saints to beat the Packers, but no one expected New Orleans to trounce them 38-3, especially on a neutral field. Both Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur described the loss as embarrassing, especially with Green Bay being considered as contenders entering the season.

