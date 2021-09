Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani will not start on Friday against the Oakland Athletics as originally scheduled. Rather, Ohtani will have his start skipped after he experienced soreness following a round of catch, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. Angels manager Joe Maddon admitted to Fletcher that he's brought up the idea of not using Ohtani as a pitcher for the rest of the season, though it does not appear the Angels are ready to commit to that just yet.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO