Za’Darius Smith’s absence opens the door for Packers OLB Rashan Gary

Za’Darius Smith has been a menace since signing with the Packers in 2019. Green Bay is putting its top pass-rusher on injured reserve because of a back injury. It isn’t a new injury for Smith, who has been nursing it since the start of training camp. But after playing just 18 snaps in the Packers’ Week 1 loss to the Saints, Green Bay has made the decision to shut down Smith for the time being, get him healthy, and in a place where he can be helpful for longer spurts than an 18-play appearance.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO