Za’Darius Smith’s absence opens the door for Packers OLB Rashan Gary
No team ever likes losing an impact player, but at least the Green Bay Packers have an ascending young talent ready to take advantage of the current injury situation. According to coach Matt LaFleur, Za’Darius Smith’s lingering back injury will land on him on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least three games and possibly more. The door is now wide open for Rashan Gary to be a full-time player for at least the next month.www.chatsports.com
