CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Za’Darius Smith’s absence opens the door for Packers OLB Rashan Gary

By Yahoo! Sports
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo team ever likes losing an impact player, but at least the Green Bay Packers have an ascending young talent ready to take advantage of the current injury situation. According to coach Matt LaFleur, Za’Darius Smith’s lingering back injury will land on him on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least three games and possibly more. The door is now wide open for Rashan Gary to be a full-time player for at least the next month.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Brett Favre Shares His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers’ Future

If listening was a problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office this offseason, legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes it’s going to change. The Hall of Fame quarterback is predicting that the Packers will do everything they can to listen to Rodgers moving forward. Rodgers, who wanted...
NFL
The US Sun

What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?

AARON Rodgers is arguable one of the most popular NFL quarterbacks in the league. When he's not making football headlines he's in the news thanks to his relationship with actress Shailene Woodley. What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?. Born December 2, 1983, Rodgers, 37, is known as an American football...
NFL
The Spun

Packers GM Uses 1 Word To Describe Aaron Rodgers Conversations

One of the biggest talking points of the 2021 NFL offseason was the state of the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. With that storm successfully navigated, Gutekunst has revealed some of the conversations he’s had with Rodgers. Speaking to the media on Wednesday,...
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#Olb#American Football#Packers Olb#The Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Troy Aikman Names NFL’s Worst Team Following Week 1

We’re one full week (and one Thursday night Week 2 game) into the 2021 NFL regular season. There are several deserving picks, as a couple of teams looked pretty bad during the league’s opening weekend. However, one stands out according to Troy Aikman’s rankings. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback...
NFL
The Spun

Packers’ Matt LaFleur Gives Unfortunate Za’Darius Smith Update

After getting limited snaps against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 following weeks battling a back injury, pass rusher Za’Darius Smith was absent from Green Bay Packers practice for most of the week. Unfortunately, the latest update doesn’t bode well. Speaking to the media on Friday, Packers head coach...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

3 best Josh Gordon landing spots after NFL reinstatement

The NFL season is officially underway and a new free-agent wide receiver has hit the market. According to Adam Schefter, Josh Gordon has completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and could be reinstated soon. Of course, Gordon must await approval from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before a team can sign the veteran receiver.
NFL
FanSided

Green Bay Packers: Week 1 Presents Big Opportunity for Rashan Gary

The official injury report for the Green Bay Packers Week 1 matchup with the New Orleans Saints came out on Friday, and star edge rusher Za’Darius Smith is listed as questionable. Smith had missed all but one practice during training camp with a back injury, but he was on the...
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers: Rashan Gary can dominate in full-time role

Green Bay Packers, Rashan Gary Apc Packvsrams 0116211015djp. With Za’Darius Smith out a ‘while’, the Packers need Rashan Gary to step up. Rashan Gary has shown plenty of potential in his first two seasons, particularly down the stretch in 2020. Now, the Green Bay Packers need him to become a focal point of the defense.
NFL
bleachernation.com

Packers Star Pass-Rusher Za’Darius Smith is Heading to Injured Reserve

Za’Darius Smith has been a menace since signing with the Packers in 2019. Green Bay is putting its top pass-rusher on injured reserve because of a back injury. It isn’t a new injury for Smith, who has been nursing it since the start of training camp. But after playing just 18 snaps in the Packers’ Week 1 loss to the Saints, Green Bay has made the decision to shut down Smith for the time being, get him healthy, and in a place where he can be helpful for longer spurts than an 18-play appearance.
NFL
chatsports.com

Green Bay Packers placing EDGE Za’Darius Smith on IR ahead of Lions game

The Detroit Lions will catch a little bit of a break this week as they prepare to face the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced on Friday afternoon that star pass rusher Za’Darius Smith will be sidelined for “a little while” to a lingering back injury. When asked if Smith was headed to short-term injured reserve, LaFleur responded, “Yeah.”
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers heard from NFL about Za’Darius Smith roughing the passer call

Bad roughing the passer calls have been an issue in the NFL for the past several years, and that theme continued on Sunday when Za’Darius Smith was flagged for a clean hit on Jameis Winston. The Green Bay Packers were not pleased about it, and it would appear the league understands why.
NFL
Elko Daily Free Press

Packers placing OLB Smith on IR

GREEN BAY — The back issue that bothered Green Bay outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith throughout the preseason will now force the Packers to play without their Pro Bowl pass rusher for the next few weeks. Green Bay placed Smith on injured reserve Friday, which means he will miss at least...
NFL
FOX Sports

Will Aaron Rodgers' temperament be a problem for Packers?

An NFL season cannot be ruined by a Week 1 loss, but it can potentially be a sign of things to come. In the case of the Green Bay Packers, they are hoping that their embarrassing 38-3 season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints is just a blip on the radar in the 2021 season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy