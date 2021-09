Daulton Varsho homered, doubled, singled, drove in four runs, and also made a terrific diving catch to lead the Diamondbacks to a 7-3 victory tonight over the Seattle Mariners. Humberto Castellanos pitched 5 1⁄3 solid innings, allowing 3 runs, and the bullpen put up zeroes the rest of the way. The rest of the defense was on point tonight too, as Nick Ahmed, David Peralta, and Carson Kelly all had defensive gems in the game too.

