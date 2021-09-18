CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teamgroup PD1000 external rugged SSD review

By Desire Athow
TechRadar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had a hard time trying to fault the PD1000. Teamgroup’s mainstream external SSD approaches perfection. It is affordable, it is waterproof, it matches our expectations when it comes to performance and has a three-year warranty. The only missing piece of the puzzle is longevity. Two minute review. Teamgroup has...

www.techradar.com

