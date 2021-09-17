Use stricter punishment as a tool to prevent vicious cyberbullying
- - - Defamatory attacks to hurt others with uncaring words are rampant on the internet. The current legal system needs to be revised to prevent serious harm. To strengthen measures against vicious online insults, Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa has consulted with the Legislative Council, an advisory panel to the minister, over whether to amend the Penal Code to introduce prison terms as a penalty for criminal insult.www.ncadvertiser.com
