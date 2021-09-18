PUBLIC NOTICE ORDINANCE NO. 2021-16 An Ordinance to Amend Section 90-195 of the Code for the City of Alexander City, Alabama Concerning Grease Control in the Sewer System WHEREAS, the City of Alexander City, Alabama, has grease control program; and WHEREAS, the purpose is to reduce the costs associated with grease related issues within our overall sewer system; and WHEREAS, the current ordinance does not fully address multifamily dwellings; and WHEREAS, high concentrations of grease are deposited into our system in the multifamily dwelling areas; and WHEREAS, this ordinance gives the City the ability to have a more positive impact of grease input for the multifamily dwelling; and BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Alexander City, Alabama, as follows SECTION 1. That Section 90-195 is adopted by the City Council of the City of Alexander City, Alabama, and is amended to read as follows SECTION 2. Section 90-195 (b) Multifamily dwelling is a classification of housing where multiple separate housing units under a single roof (apartments, duplex or greater etc.) for residential inhabitants are contained within one building or several buildings within one property / complex. Units can be next to each other or stacked on top of one another. SECTION 3. Section 90-195 (d), (1), (3), a Grease traps (outdoor)—Standard specification. All FSF's must have a private grease control system as described within the ordinance. Multiple FSF's on a single trap / interceptor are not allowed. All new and upgraded / modified grease traps must be installed with a filter type designated by the sewer department (or equivalent) in the most downstream tank, filter support, entrance down pipe and traffic rated height adjustable tank lids (standard city casting) as shown in the Side Section View diagram (Exhibit A). Any variation from this diagram must be approved by the Building Official and the Sewer Department Inspector. Grease traps shall have a capacity of not less than two 1,000-gallon traps installed in series for a total capacity of 2,000 gallons. Additionally, the furthest downstream discharge orifice of the tank(s) must be fitted with a commercial grease filter that was pre-approved by the grease inspector and that is sized appropriately for the peak flow and installed according to manufacturer's specifications. The grease trap shall intercept wastewater from areas in, around, or affected by food preparation from floor drains, sinks, dishwashers and/or other plumbing inlets and must be separately plumbed from any other sewer sources such that wastewater that could potentially contain human wastes does not pass through the grease trap. Grease traps shall be installed with a six-inch minimum gravel bedding and two, approved, lidded openings per tank. The lidded openings must be 24 inches in diameter and appropriately designed and constructed depending on site conditions and traffic interaction, if any. Future property development with more than one multifamily dwelling on a single lot must separate kitchen graywater (kitchen sinks, dishwashers) and route through an approved grease trap and filter system. The City reserves the right to require a grease trap on a single multifamily dwelling (duplex, etc.) if grease issues are not controlled by the occupants. Dispose-all type food waste disposal systems are prohibited in new multifamily dwellings. Appropriate size of the grease trap, if required, is to be determined by the owners licensed plumber. Pumping / cleaning will be the responsibility of the complex owner and will be subject to all rules, regulations, and penalties under the city's current grease ordinance. All existing multifamily complexes with more than 20 units must provide a suitable area for the City to provide a grease recycling cage (provided and maintained by the City) for residents or upgrade existing plumbing to include a qualifying grease trap system. Upgrades/renovations of more than 51% of the county appraised value will require multifamily complex owners to address FOG control for the property. Plans to address the issue will be evaluated for approval by the City Engineer, Grease Inspector and Wastewater Superintendent and may include separation of gray water plumbing, installation of grease traps or purchasing a bond (2% of the county appraisal value of the complex) to apply toward maintenance. SECTION 4. If any paragraph, section, subsection, or provision of this ordinance be declared invalid in a court of competent jurisdiction for any reason, it shall not affect the remainder of the ordinance as pertains to its validity or to other applications. SECTION 5. Any ordinance or provisions of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed and rescinded insofar as they conflict with the provisions of this ordinance. This ordinance shall become effective immediately. ADOPTED AND APPROVED this 7th day of September 2021. ATTEST: Amanda F. Thomas, City Clerk Audrey "Buffy" Colvin, Council President Curtis "Woody" Baird, Mayor Alexander City Outlook: Sept. 18, 2021 ORDINANCE NO. 2021-16.