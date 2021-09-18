CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nijhay Burt’s 5 touchdowns lead Steel Valley past Keystone Oaks

By Bob Orkwis
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNiJhay Burt was one of the WPIAL’s leading rushers in Class 2A last season, so Steel Valley knew what it had in the returning senior running back. Burt entered Friday’s game with 294 rushing yards in the season’s first two games, both wins for the Ironmen. He nearly matched that total against Keystone Oaks, carrying the ball 28 times for 285 yards and scoring all five touchdowns for Steel Valley in a 32-13 victory.

