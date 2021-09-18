Time runs out on Platte Valley comeback

OREGON, Mo. — South Holt withstood a furious Carter Luke-powered comeback attempt by Platte Valley on Friday night in Oregon. “We were searching for something that was working,” Platte Valley coach Johnnie Silkett said of the second-half approach offensively. “They were blitzing us up the middle and we weren’t handling it real well, made some halftime adjustments, came out and handled it much better. But it still took us a little bit to get going.”