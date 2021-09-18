CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legislative Roll Call - Sept. 18, 2021

By Midland Daily News
Huron Daily Tribune
 7 days ago

The House and Senate held sessions but no votes of general interest this week. This report describes some bills introduced this year proposing to expand the state's social welfare programs. Senate Bill 203: Expand certain social welfare program eligibility. Introduced by Sen. Curt VanderWall (R), to remove restrictions on private...

