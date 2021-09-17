CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hayward, CA

Multi-Disciplinary Chiropractic Practice for Sale in Beaverton OR Area

By Dr. Tom Necela
lifewest.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMulti-disciplinary chiropractic practice for sale in the Beaverton Oregon area where you can enjoy the best the Portland Metro area has to offer! Great patient base of Nike, Intel, Columbia employees + families. Facility equipped with ChiroTouch EMR and features chiropractic, massage therapy, active rehab and nutrition/naturopathy services. Business collecting almost $1Million/year with excellent six-figure owner income while Seller only works 16 hours per week seeing patients! Seller is willing to stay for a smooth transition. Buy with as little as $25,000 down. For more info, see https://www.strategicdc.com/21501 or email info@strategicdc.com.

lifewest.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Closely fought German election ushers in post-Merkel era

BERLIN (AP) — German voters were choosing a new parliament Sunday in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy. Polls point to a very close race Sunday between Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, with state governor Armin...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Hayward, CA
City
Columbia, CA
State
Oregon State
City
Beaverton, OR
CNN

What we know about Gabby Petito's final days

(CNN) — Over the summer, Gabby Petito set out with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, to travel across the country in her white Ford van, planning to hit national parks throughout the western United States. For the past year, the young woman regularly posted pictures with Laundrie on her Instagram account,...
MOAB, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiropractic#Nutrition#Chirotouch Emr
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy