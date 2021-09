During a stream to celebrate the 6th anniversary of Undertale last night, developer Toby Fox announced that the next chapter of Deltarune arrives this Friday, September 17th. Deltarune Chapter 1 released around three years ago. Toby Fox has always maintained that multiple additional chapters are on the way but updates have been scarce. At times over the last few years there’s been talk of releasing the remaining chapters all at once. An update after this reveal clarified that multiple additional chapters are yet to come. Chapter 2 will be the next part of the game but not the rest of it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO