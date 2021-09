The situation is getting a little more clear as to what the Houston Texans would be willing to accept in order to complete the trading of quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, general manager Nick Caserio is looking for a combination of six players and draft picks. The breakdown could be five picks and a player, or four players and two picks. The point is the Texans will have to get something back in order to accelerate their rebuild and make them competitive every Sunday.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO