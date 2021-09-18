Paper Education Company provides tutoring for all OPUSD students

Starting Tuesday, September 21, the Core will once again offer tutoring in the Core Center (Mooney 339) by faculty tutors. We had begun to offer in person tutoring before the pandemic but had to put that on hold for a while. However, we are able to open the doors to students for help on the content of their Core texts from experienced faculty. This tutoring is not meant to replace the writing help offered by the Writing Center, but to supplement it, as the focus will not be on writing but the authors and readings of both Core I and Core II.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO