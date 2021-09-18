Paper Education Company provides tutoring for all OPUSD students

Freedom and Patriot High School Students Present At NOAA. In conjunction with professor Dr. Cindy Smith from George Mason University, three PWCS students participated in the Mid-Atlantic Marine Debris Summit and gave a presentation titled, “A Community Approach to Reducing Single-Use Plastic Beverage Bottles in two PWCS High Schools,” to an audience of veteran researchers and advocacy specialists in a virtual conference sponsored by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Ashley Munoz-Trujillo and Stephanie Ruiz Molina, both senior students at Freedom High School, and Elizabeth Short, a senior student at Patriot High School, fielded questions about their experience creating social media campaigns and what they have found are the best ways to connect with today’s youth on being a responsible environmental citizen.
