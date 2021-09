The University of New Hampshire football team is red-hot and looking for a major upset this weekend when they travel to take on Pitt on Sept. 25. UNH is 3-0 and will be taking on a Pitt team fresh off an upsetting loss at home to Western Michigan. The Wildcats are hoping to make it two upsetting home losses in row for the Panthers, who fell 44-11 to the WMU Broncos of the MAC.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO