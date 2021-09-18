John O’Sullivan coined the term Manifest Destiny on the occasion of Texas succeeding from a republic to a state of the United States. Conditions for Texas Statehood found birth when the vice president of the republic, Kenneth Anderson, presided over senate confirmation of the act setting the stage for that union. Shortly afterward, in route to his home in San Augustine and sick of malaria, Anderson died at Fanthorp Inn. His burial across the street from that establishment of Henry Fanthorp led to Anderson as the name of the area encompassed by that site soon to become the county seat of Grimes County.