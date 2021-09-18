Tourism presents Bold Leader Spirit Award at ROTC training
For more than 25 years, the Radcliff/Fort Knox Convention & Tourism Commission has supported the ROTC Summer Training Program at Fort Knox. The Commission participated in 14 graduations this summer, which took place at Brooks Field. Each year, the commission sponsors the Bold Leader Spirit Award, which is presented to an outstanding cadet in each graduation cycle that best demonstrates appropriate motivational techniques, inspirational leadership and the spirit of a leader.www.thenewsenterprise.com
