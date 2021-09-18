On the Fly: Membership has its privileges

Most of you understand how good you have it fishing here in the Roaring Fork Valley, for other transplants like myself, it is still sinking in. Simply not having to drive any real distance to fish is the main advantage. Many people spend hours or days getting here, whereas we can simply stick our heads out the window and decide if it’s a fishable day. We can spend 10 minutes fishing our spots, or all day long if we so choose to do so.Membership has its privileges.