After a tough loss last week to Baraboo, the Silver Eagles emphatically bounced back with a 33-13 victory over Reedsburg on Friday, Sept. 10. “Last week, we had a tough test, a very physical team we played against and things didn’t go our way and so you’re always waiting to see how your team responds,” said Monona Grove head coach Brandon Beckwith. “You can respond with a poor me attitude, it’s not my fault and start blaming and pointing fingers, or you can reevaluate yourself and see what you can fix personally and how we can fix things as a team.”

REEDSBURG, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO