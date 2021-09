Even after some last minute changes, incoming students and program leaders alike celebrated the value of Trips. For many of us over the past few months, the promise of fall 2021 felt like the light at the end of a long COVID-19 tunnel. With the beginning of fall term, we’ve seen the return of the majority of the student population to Hanover, as well the resumption of in-person classes. It feels like campus is overflowing with new faces and fresh energy, and one of the first experiences these new students had was participating in the Dartmouth Outing Club’s First-Year Trips program.

