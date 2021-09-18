CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Probe scrubs World Bank report

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – The World Bank is canceling a prominent report on business conditions around the world after investigators found staff members were pressured by the bank's leaders to alter data about China and some other governments. The bank said Thursday it would discontinue Doing Business following an investigation prompted by...

journalgazette.net

