Government is a necessary institution, and I would argue that, when it is fulfilling its constitutionally designated role, it has the capacity for much good. I realize some of my most libertarian friends rally around a battle cry of “Taxation is theft” as they raise their well-worn copy of The Law (a book I highly recommend, by the way), but my own understanding of our nation’s founding and perspective on ordered liberty leads me to firmly believe that government has an important role to play. Albeit, a much smaller role than it fills today, which brings me to the illuminating–and grating–chart below.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO