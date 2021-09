EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -- From now on, whenever you go to a baseball or softball game at Illinois Central College, you'll be going to a game named for a baseball Hall of Famer. Jim Thome returned to his old stomping grounds on Wednesday for a dedication ceremony that officially renamed the baseball and softball diamonds at ICC in his honor, a sign in front of the complex now reading: Jim Thome Fields.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO