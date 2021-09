LAKEWOOD, Colo. - The FHSU women's soccer team played to a scoreless draw with Colorado Christian on Friday. The Tigers were active on offense and the defense stood strong, posting a shutout for the third-straight match to open the season. The Tigers now sit at 2-0-1 and the Cougars move to 1-1-1. While there were no goals scored, there was plenty of action as the Tigers won the shot battle 21-14 with each team putting seven shots on target. Deonna Wellbrock bolstered the team's defensive effort with seven saves. The Cougars made a strong showing in overtime as six of their fourteen shots came after regulation.

