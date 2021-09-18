This week the Stirling Prize shortlist was revealed

We first meet the Somalian sailor Mahmood Mattan, in Nadifa Mohamed’s Booker-shortlisted novel, in a bar in Cardiff’s Tiger Bay on the day of the death of King George VI in 1952. He’s there with other Somalians and a ragtag of men blown in from the four corners of the British Empire, who have made a hardscrabble home among the “low slung, wind blown terraces” of the Butetown housing estate, and to their ears the radio announcer with his “white bow-tie” voice might as well live on a different planet. Yet Mattan, a real historical figure, would soon come face to face with the British establishment. Later that year, he was wrongfully convicted and executed for the murder of Lily Volpert, a Jewish shopkeeper found with her throat cut. At his trial, even his defence counsel called this speaker of five languages a “semi-civilised savage”. His conviction, procured on the flimsiest of evidence, was overturned in 1998 after it emerged the police had pressurised a witness.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO