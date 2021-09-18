Northern Aroostook store popular with tourists sold to customer who wants to keep its traditions

A small family owned country market in northern Aroostook County popular among tourists and locals that began as a farmstand more than 120 years ago is under new ownership. This is the second well-known business in Sinclair to announce major changes in the last month. The Sporting Club on Route 162, a restaurant and bar also popular with locals, tourists and outdoor enthusiasts, recently announced it would close on Oct. 17 after 50 years in business.