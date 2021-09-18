30 years on, Ozzy Osbourne's No More Tears is still an intense listen

Sharon Osbourne spoke about the upcoming Ozzy Osbourne biopic and said that she hopes that they will begin filming the project in the spring of next year. The film will focus on the early days of her and Ozzy's relationship. She told DailyMailTV, "It's a movie about Ozzy's and my life, how we came together in the early days and our volatile relationship.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO