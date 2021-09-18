30 years on, Ozzy Osbourne's No More Tears is still an intense listen
It's hard to imagine in the light of his household name status since The Osbournes, but at the point of his ousting from Black Sabbath Ozzy Osbourne's future looked shaky. Retrospectives invariably focus on decapitated bats, and bladder emissions on sites of historical significance, at the expense of acknowledging the fact that comeback Blizzard Of Ozz and Diary Of A Madman set the bar for much 80s metal.
