The first time that Wellesley senior captain Megan Webb picked up a field hockey stick, she was in the seventh grade before she and her family moved to the United States. "I started playing field hockey in South Africa," Webb said. "Playing down there, it's a very different type of style of game that they play. I think that has helped me adjust to American type of field hockey, by using things that I learned there and implementing them here."

WELLESLEY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO