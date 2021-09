Any successful business or public service has to stay innovative in order to stay relevant to the shifting needs and tastes of its customers. Seeing opportunity and staying updated on new technological trends can make all the difference between survival and oblivion in the business world. Clyde E. Palmer never stood still for long and spent a career looking for the next big thing. Because of his ambition, Palmer eventually built one of the most influential newspaper chains in Arkansas.

