MLB

Red Sox vs. Orioles lineups: Chris Sale is better than Baltimore

By Over the Monster
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Sox return to Boston to face the Orioles at Fenway Park tonight behind Chris Sale (7:10 p.m., NESN). They should win. The Orioles aren’t just bad, they’re imploding and acting out, and they’re ripe for the picking. It’s time to sweep them behind Sale, who is the ace of the staff. Just saying this again for my Nate the Great fans, who love it so much, yes they do. Keegan Akin, who is on neither Sale’s nor Eovaldi’s level, starts for Baltimore. This is another reason the Red Sox should win.

