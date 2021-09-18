Red Sox 7, Orioles 1: Takin’ care of business
Over these last couple of weeks the mission in Boston is simply to beat the teams you are supposed to beat. It’s easier said than done, though it looked fairly easy on Friday. They did actually fall behind briefly when Chris Sale, who wasn’t working with his best stuff, gave up an early solo homer. But the southpaw worked around his relatively lackluster stuff, and the offense steadily added on against Baltimore’s pitching staff to ultimately pull away and win handily.www.chatsports.com
