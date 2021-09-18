Red Sox 7, Orioles 1: Takin’ care of business

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are on a roll, though they haven’t exactly looked like the “Red” Sox for most of the team’s six-game win streak. And that will continue until this streak comes to an end. Four of Boston’s six straight victories have come at home, and in each of those wins, the team has been wearing their yellow “City Connect” uniforms. The team hadn’t worn the special Boston Marathon-themed unis since Patriots’ Day weekend in April, but brought them back to start their final homestand of the 2021 regular season. When the win streak kept going though, the team...

