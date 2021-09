WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Junior League Partners in Education Co-Chair Shera Rasmussen says from day one, joining the Junior League has been an eye-opening experience. “I had never been part of a nonprofit organization before I joined the Junior League so it has really opened my eyes to needs in our community and I think that this has given me an opportunity to kind of do my part to lead this committee to work with this group of women to make as big of an impact as we can,” Rasmussen said.

