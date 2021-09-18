CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blind date: ‘We both managed to choke on our wine’

 7 days ago
Tom and Katharyn: ‘I’m hoping for an invite to one of her games nights.’

Tom on Katharyn

What were you hoping for?

Ideally, to meet the person I could move to the country and adopt huskies with. But generally, just to have nice chats with someone fun.

First impressions?

Beautiful eyes, big smile, super friendly.

What did you talk about?

Cats, dogs, family, how all our friends are having babies or moving out of London, talented sisters, work, board games, the festival she’s going to, my ukulele group – everything.

Any awkward moments?

We both managed to inhale our wine. That caused choking, coughing, etc, but also mutual back patting, which was nice. Oh, and a wasp became very interested in me when I was trying to finish my meal.

Good table manners?

No complaints at all.

Best thing about Katharyn?

Conversation with her is so easy.

Would you introduce her to your friends?

Definitely, she could give them a run for their money in a game of Catan.

Describe Katharyn in three words

Friendly, sweet and fun.

What do you think she made of you?

Probably that I talk a bit too much.

Did you go on somewhere?

Unfortunately, no – she was off to meet friends for a games night and I’d been invited to a ceilidh, so we went our separate ways.

And… did you kiss?

No.

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

Probably that the wasp would have left me alone to eat, and also that I could have managed to drink a glass of wine like a normal human. Other than that, nothing – I had a really nice time.

Marks out of 10?

A solid 9.

Would you meet again?

Absolutely, though probably just as mates – we exchanged numbers, so I’m hoping for an invite to one of her games nights.

Katharyn on Tom

What were you hoping for?

Good food with pleasant company. I love meeting new people and Tom sounded really interesting.

First impressions?

I arrived promptly and spotted him loitering outside the venue. I thought he looked friendly and cool.

What did you talk about?

Spending time with family now lockdown has lifted, ridiculous animal names, cladding, getting to the stage in life where everyone is starting to settle down, how excited I was to be on a Guardian Blind Date.

Any awkward moments?

A wasp wanted some of Tom’s roast, which he wasn’t keen to share. We both managed to choke on our wine.

Good table manners?

Tom said he would give me one of his roasties, but only if they weren’t very good. He did offer me one – and I can confirm that it was very good.

Best thing about Tom?

He clearly loves his friends and family.

Would you introduce him to your friends?

I don’t see why not.

Describe Tom in three words

Talkative, enthusiastic, silly.

What do you think he made of you?

Friendly and easygoing, I hope. Conversation flowed, but he didn’t ask me a huge number of questions.

Did you go on somewhere?

We walked each other to the tube.

And… did you kiss?

We did not. There was a fully masked hug.

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

I’d have asked if we could move inside. I got quite chilly, then the wasp meant that Tom struggled to enjoy his roast for 10 minutes.

Marks out of 10?

7.

Would you meet again?

Maybe, but not romantically.

Tom and Katharyn ate at The Buxton, London E1

Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com

