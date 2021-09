Benedictine College has announced that it will honor the descendants of Charles ’12 and Bernice Latz as the Benedictine College Family of the Year this year. The family, which includes the Raplinger family of Atchison, will be recognized on O’Malley Field at Wilcox Stadium during halftime of the home football game versus Culver-Stockton College, set for 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021. During the halftime program, the college will also honor the Sisters and Monks from the founding institutions of Mount St. Scholastica Monastery and St. Benedict’s Abbey. Tickets for the game are available online at https://www.ravenathletics.com/tickets.

