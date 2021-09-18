Riders fall to Afton, stay winless

HULBERT — The Afton Eagles (1-2) defeated the Hulbert Riders (0-3) by the score of 28-6 on Friday Night in Hulbert. After Afton’s first possession ended in a punt to Hulbert’s 12 yard line, Hulbert looked to be on a nice drive with a Walker Eaton pass to receiver, Ethan Reese, at the Rider’s 47 yard line, but a few plays later on a quarterback keeper disaster struck. Eaton had gone down with a knee injury and wouldn’t be able to return for the rest of the game. With 5:51 left in the first period, Hulbert would be without an experienced quarterback.