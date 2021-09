The Sequoyah Lady Indians Softball Team played in the Dale Festival on Friday, Sept. 17 and came away with two shutout victories. Pitcher Harley Culie worked five innings and had ten strikeouts against Cushing for 6-0 win. Sequoyah had nine hits on the game with Rylee Bush going 2 for 3. Bush and Culie earned two RBIs each and Nakayla Gann had one. All six runs were scored in the second inning.