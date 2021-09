After another profitable week in this space, there’s nervous anticipation about Week 4 because the market has tightened up with three weeks of data on most teams. One of the things I do every week after I zero in on a game is to look at the opponents for next week. Sandwich spots are a real thing in college football when you’re dealing with 19-, 20-, and 21-year-olds.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO