DOT: Bids being accepted for repaving project on MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State road officials said they are now accepting bids for a reconstruction and repaving project on a portion of MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City. The project will focus on putting down a new road surface, making the sidewalks ADA compliant and adding proper drainage from 33rd Street to 40th Street, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation.wchstv.com
