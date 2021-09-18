MATTHEW SCOTT STILES

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A memorial service has been planned for former Fort Dodge resident, Matt Stiles, 40, of Bloomington, Minn. He died April 11, 2020, of a rare, undetected heart disease. The service will be held Saturday, September 25, at 1 p.m., at the First United Methodist Church in Fort Dodge, with reception following, from 2:30-6:30 at Kennedy Memorial Park shelter. He is the son of Scott and Karen Stiles of Fort Dodge and Leslie Drollinger and Mark Stratmoen of Riverton, Wyoming, formerly of Fort Dodge, and brother of Jenny Stiles Howell of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He is survived by his wife, Aurora, and 6-year-old son Landon and 17-year-old step-daughter Dalila.

