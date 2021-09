The CSU-Pueblo Thunderwolves fought off a frisky Black Hills State team to clinch its first win of the season, 19-16. Dionte Sykes made the play of the game by hauling in a sensational, one-handed catch for a touchdown just before halftime. Starting quarterback Gunnar Lamphere, who returned to the lineup after leaving with an injury The post CSU-Pueblo secures first win of the season appeared first on KRDO.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO