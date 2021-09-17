Monroe Mustangs Women’s Volleyball Opens South Carolina Trip with Two Victories

SPARTANBURG, S.C., September 17, 2021 – The Monroe College Mustangs women's volleyball team had a strong showing on their first day at the Spartanburg Methodist Tournament, hosted by Spartanburg Methodist College in Spartanburg, S.C. The Mustangs defeated USC Sumter in three sets to start the day, and then followed it up with a four-set victory over host Spartanburg Methodist. The Mustangs improve to 13-3 overall with the wins, and push their win streak to seven matches.