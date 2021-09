HARDIN - The last time the Park Rangers won a football game was October 2018, for Hardin, you have to look back to October 2017. The two teams didn't waste anytime to start the scoring, a Sebastein Meyer found Zarren Roninger to give Park a 6-0 lead. First play from scrimmage would be a Tristan Redfield run up the middle that would result in a touchdown, two-point conversion is good to make it 8-6.