CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Billings, MT

Kade Boyd powers Billings Central to win over Havre, undefeated start

By Spencer Martin
KULR8
 7 days ago

BILLINGS — Already leading by three touchdowns at halftime, Billings Central dropped the hammer on Havre on the first play of the third quarter. Kade Boyd took a handoff from quarterback Adam Balkenbush on a sweep, ran to his right and patiently waited for running lanes to open. Picking his way behind pulling guard Logan Hughes, Boyd eventually saw the seas part and ran untouched for a 70-yard touchdown that effectively ended the matchup between Class A football foes.

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Havre, MT
Football
Local
Montana Football
Billings, MT
Sports
City
Livingston, MT
City
Billings, MT
Billings, MT
Football
Havre, MT
Sports
City
Havre, MT
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Injury#American Football#Billings Central#Oven#Hughes
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

California utility charged with manslaughter in wildfire that killed 4

A California utility company has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a wildfire that killed four people last year, state prosecutors said Friday. Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett announced the charge against Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) in a news conference ahead of the one-year anniversary of the start of the fire in question.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy