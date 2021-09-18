Mets lose to Phillies as fading playoff hopes take another blow

The Mets may be going quietly in the last gasps of their season, but one significant member of their ranks is not. Javier Báez solidified his status as the most unrelenting force in New York’s lineup on Friday, singling home the Mets’ first run in a 4-3 loss to the Phillies that dealt another blow to their thinning postseason chances. Even Báez’s best Yoenis Céspedes impression — more on that later — has not been enough to save the Mets’ season.