Honey Lee Shocks Her In-Laws With Explosion Of Rage In “One The Woman”

By E. Cha
Soompi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSBS’s “One the Woman” has shared an amusing sneak peek of its second episode!. “One the Woman” is a new comedy about a corrupt female prosecutor who gets amnesia and accidentally switches lives with a chaebol daughter-in-law who looks exactly like her. Honey Lee stars as both the chaebol daughter-in-law Kang Mi Na and the corrupt prosecutor Jo Yeon Joo, while Lee Sang Yoon plays Han Seung Wook, a third-generation chaebol heir who still has feelings for his first love.

