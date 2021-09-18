CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ameren honored for development

By Shepard Price Hearst Illinois
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSite Selection magazine has named Ameren Corp. as a top utility in economic development for its work in Illinois and in Missouri. It is the third straight year for Ameren to receive the recognition from the business publication, which covers corporate real estate and economic development. Utilities are judged on...

Marty Lyons
