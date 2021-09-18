Ameren honored for development

(Jefferson City, MO) The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a filing made by Union Electric Company, doing business as Ameren Missouri, to adjust the fuel and purchased power adjustment charge on the bills of its electric customers. For a residential customer using 1,000 kWh (kilowatt-hours) of electricity a month, the fuel and purchased power adjustment charge, or FAC, will change from approximately $3.08 a month to a FAC of approximately $4.14 a month, an increase of approximately $1.06 a month. The change is expected to take effect on October 1st. The FAC tariff allows the company to pass increases or decreases in its net fuel and purchased power costs to customers outside of a general rate case. Fuel adjustment charges are intended to help companies deal with volatility in fuel pricing. Ameren Missouri provides electric service to approximately 1.28 million customers in the state.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO