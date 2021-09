CLEVELAND — 24-year-old Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson, is dead following a shooting Sunday night in the city. The incident occurred near the Garden Valley Estates public housing complex on Kinsman Road. A source close to the case tells 3News that Jackson was driven to the east side location by a female acquaintance. As soon as he steped out of the vehicle, the source says, Jackson was shot point blank in the head with two wounds to the temple.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO