CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elgin, TX

Elgin Memorial Park Concession Stand

elgintx.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCESSION STANDS ARE OPEN! Elgin Parks & Recreation are hosting Concession Stands every weekend (weather permitting). Join us Saturdays from 10AM - 2PM at Thomas Memorial Park, 411 Madison St. or Sundays from 12PM - 4PM at Elgin Memorial Park, 1127 Main St. to check out games and sports equipment FREE or buy snacks and drinks for just $1.00 cash! The goal of this program is to offer enhanced experiences in our parks by offering games, sports equipment and more for free to check out. For example, if you are in Elgin Memorial Park, you can check out tennis rackets and balls to utilize our tennis court, or if you are in Thomas Memorial Park, you can check out a Disc Golf Backpack that includes disc golf discs, score sheet and Disc Golf map, free of charge.

www.elgintx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Elgin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Government
City
Elgin, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Elgin, TX
Government
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disc Golf#Elgin Parks Recreation
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

California utility charged with manslaughter in wildfire that killed 4

A California utility company has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a wildfire that killed four people last year, state prosecutors said Friday. Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett announced the charge against Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) in a news conference ahead of the one-year anniversary of the start of the fire in question.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy