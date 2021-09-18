Elgin Memorial Park Concession Stand

CONCESSION STANDS ARE OPEN! Elgin Parks & Recreation are hosting Concession Stands every weekend (weather permitting). Join us Saturdays from 10AM - 2PM at Thomas Memorial Park, 411 Madison St. or Sundays from 12PM - 4PM at Elgin Memorial Park, 1127 Main St. to check out games and sports equipment FREE or buy snacks and drinks for just $1.00 cash! The goal of this program is to offer enhanced experiences in our parks by offering games, sports equipment and more for free to check out. For example, if you are in Elgin Memorial Park, you can check out tennis rackets and balls to utilize our tennis court, or if you are in Thomas Memorial Park, you can check out a Disc Golf Backpack that includes disc golf discs, score sheet and Disc Golf map, free of charge.